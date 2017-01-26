Man accused of assaulting Montgomery County deputies during arrest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old man faces several charges after he reportedly assaulted two deputies as they attempted to arrest him Tuesday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. James Derico saw a vehicle driving 20 miles over the speed limit and initiated a traffic stop on the 2900 block of International Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Olds, had felony warrants for his arrest on charges of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm during a felony, which stemmed from a Clarksville home invasion last year.

Another deputy, Corporal Shanna Grice, was also on scene to help Sgt. Derico.

Authorities say that Olds got out of his vehicle and ran on foot across International Boulevard into a grassy field when the two deputies attempted to arrest him.

Olds reportedly returned to his vehicle during the chase and attempted to drive off, but Sgt. Derico was able to turn the vehicle off.

As Sgt. Derico attempted to take Olds into custody, the suspect began to physically assault the two deputies.

Both deputies were injured.

Olds was taken into custody with help from additional deputies and the Clarksville Police Department.

In additional to his original charges of aggravated burglary and possession of a firearm during a felony, he is also charged with two counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest, felony evading arrest in a vehicle, reckless endangerment and speeding.

His bond has been set at $170,250.