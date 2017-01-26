Lebanon animal shelter damaged, cat missing after break-in

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – New Leash on Life, an animal rescue group in Lebanon, is closed Thursday after it was broken into.

According to a Facebook post, the suspects did “a lot of damage” to the building, which is located at 507 Jim Draper Blvd. It’s unclear what the thieves got away with.

A shadow box holding pictures and the favorite toy of their late office dog was damaged in the break-in.

The non-profit organization said one cat, a shy black and white senior named Mara, is also missing. New Leash on Life plans to put out safe traps in an effort to get her back.

All other dogs and cats at the rescue have been accounted for.

Police are investigating and New Leash on Life said there have been multiple break-ins in the area recently.

It is unknown when the animal rescue will reopen to the public.