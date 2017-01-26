Lawmaker files heartbeat abortion bill in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Rep. James Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) filed House Bill 0108 on Thursday.

It would require fetal heartbeat testing prior to an abortion being performed. The bill reportedly “creates exceptions,” but it’s not known what those exceptions are at this time.

A fetus’ heart begins forming during the fifth week of pregnancy and begins to beat during the sixth, according to the Mayo Clinic.