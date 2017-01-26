Flight from DC makes emergency landing in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A United Airlines flight headed to Nashville from Washington DC had to make an emergency landing Thursday night.

Officials with the Nashville International Airport told News 2 the engine had to be sprayed with foam shortly after landing about 6 p.m.

Spokeswoman Shannon Sumrall said all passengers were evacuated safely and put on a shuttle to the terminal. No one was hurt.

It’s unclear what caused the emergency at this time.

The same plane was scheduled to head back to DC after its landing here. That flight has been canceled.

Further details have not been released.