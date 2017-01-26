Dickson County Health Department offers free flu shots

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Dickson County Health Department is offering free flu shots for people who live in the area.

The vaccine is available to children and adults on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

County Health Department Director Sherrie Booker says vaccination is your best tool for fighting the flu.

“Anyone, even healthy people, can get the flu and serious problems related to the flu can happen at any age. Vaccination is the best protection against the flu, and the Dickson County Health Department recommends that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year,” explained Booker.

She continued, “It takes about two weeks to be protected after you get the flu vaccine, so we want everyone who hasn’t had their flu shot to get one right away to help keep our community healthy.”

The health department says the flu shot is especially important for the elderly, pregnant women, young children, health care workers and family and friends of anyone at high risk.

To get your free shot, call the Dickson County Health Department at 615-446-2839 or the White Bluff Clinic at 615-797-5056 to book an appointment.