Belmont student diagnosed with mumps

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Belmont University has been diagnosed with mumps.

According to the school, the diagnosis was made Thursday and the student was immediately isolated and treated.

That individual is now recovering at home. The university notified the student body and staff about the diagnosis, symptoms of the illness and ways to protect themselves.

In a statement, Belmont said, “Our students’ health and safety is our top priority, and we’re partnering with Metro Health to do all we can avoid further infections.”

Top health officials are currently monitoring the worst outbreak of mumps they’ve seen in the US in 10 years.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says mumps cases have surfaced in all but four states with nearly 4,300 infections reported as of early December.

Mumps is very contagious and can spread through coughing, sneezing, or talking; sharing items such as cups or eating utensils with others; and touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others.

Symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but this period can range from 12 to 25 days.