At least 1 killed after series of crashes on I-24 in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed after a series of crashes on Interstate 24 in Coffee County Thursday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The crashes began near mile marker 101 around 3 a.m.

A secondary crash with injuries occurred around 4 a.m before the third, fatal crash happened near mile marker 104 at 5 a.m.

The fatal crash involved a car and a tractor-trailer.

The westbound lanes of the interstate are closed while crews investigate.

No additional information was immediately released. Traffic is being rerouted at the 105 mile marker to Highway 41, which rejoins I-24 at miler marker 97.

COFFEE CO: I-24 Westbound is now closed at Hwy 41. THP hoping to open by 9. Avoid it with Hwy 41 & 64. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/2K9x9K17lL — Paige Hill (@PaigeWKRN) January 26, 2017