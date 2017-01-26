3 suspects sought in Cool Springs designer purse thefts

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are seeking the identities of three suspects wanted for stealing designer handbags from a Cool Springs store.

The crime occurred Monday at the Cool Springs Belk store when designer purses totaling $800 were stolen, according to police.

A male and female juvenile accompanied the trio and Franklin police said they appear to have been acting as lookouts while the crime was in progress.

If you know who these suspects are, you could earn up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.