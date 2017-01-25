Thousands of items left behind by travelers at Nashville airport each year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Teddy bears, cell phones, clothes and jewerly are just a few things that have been left behind at the Nashville International Airport.

On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration invited News 2 out to the airport to look at all the things travelers leave behind.

“We keep it for 30 days,” explained Dustin Overton with the Nashville International Airport.

He continued, “Some higher value items we keep them a quarter and quarterly we send them to headquarters, but most items we keep for 30 days.”

Last year, more than 8,000 items were lost at the airport. Of those things, just over 1,000 were returned to their owners.