Tennessee upsets 4th ranked Kentucky 82-80

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Robert Hubbs scored 25 points and Tennessee upset 4th ranked Kentucky 82-80 Tuesday night in Knoxville.

Hubbs slam in the first half gave the Volunteers their biggest lead of the first half at 39-32.

Hubbs gave the Vols their biggest lead of the night at 62-52 in the second half with a pair of free throws, but Kentucky rallied. Edrice Adebayo hit a pair of free throws to cut the Vols lead 66-64 with 5:00 to play.

Tennessee shot 47 percent for the game and 50 percent from 3-point range to weather every storm though and hold on to the win.

Malik Monk led the Wildcats with 25 points.

Admiral Schofield add 15 points and 7 rebounds for Tennessee.

With the win, Tennessee improves to 11-9 and 4-4 in the SEC.