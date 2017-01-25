Tennessee had 42 reports of voter fraud during election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – President Donald Trump is not backing down from his claims that there was widespread voter fraud.

News 2 has learned Tennessee did have reports of voter fraud during the recent election.

Tennessee’s Secretary of State said there were 42 cases of voter fraud in the 2016 elections including:

18 instances of felons voting

9 instances of double voting

9 instances of residential issues

2 instances of fraudulent voter registration

2 instances of voters who are currently under investigation

1 instance of fraudulent absentee voting

1 instance of non-citizens voting

“All of those cases are turned over to local district attorneys for potential prosecution. We are confident in our system’s integrity but are open to learning more about President Trump’s concerns,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said.

President Trump is calling for a major investigation into voter fraud.