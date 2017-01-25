Study shows short-term renters contributed nearly $500M to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new study shows visitors who used short-term rentals, like those on Airbnb and HomeAway, contributed nearly half a billion dollars to Nashville’s economy in 2015.

The study, which was paid for by HomeAway, a short-term rental website that profits from rentals in Nashville, says short-term rental users directly spent $262.1 million alone in 2015.

The remaining $215 million comes in the form of things like job creation, construction, and utilities, the study says.

Karla Livingston owns five homes in East Nashville and rents them all on HomeAway. She says she sees her visitors spend first-hand.

“We bring foot traffic to businesses that are very appreciative of tourists coming into neighborhoods that would have otherwise not been there,” she told News 2. “Most tourists don’t know about East Nashville or these neighborhoods.”

That’s the problem, says homeowners like Anderson Williams.

“Short-term rentals are not contributing to the neighborhood’s quality of life,” he told News 2. “They’re contributing to the owner’s bottom line and the owners of businesses in the periphery of neighborhoods, but in the meantime, they’re making neighborhoods less appealing to live in.”

Next month, city council will vote on whether they’ll continue to allow short-term rentals to exist in Nashville when the owner doesn’t live in the home.