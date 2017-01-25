Preteen girl hit by car near Martin Luther King, Jr. High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A preteen girl sustained minor injuries when she was hit by a car near Martin Luther King, Jr. High School Wednesday morning.

It happened near the intersection of Jo Johnston Avenue and 17th Avenue North in front of the parking lot entrance across from the school around 8 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the 12-year-old girl was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

She was reportedly in the crosswalk at the time.

No additional information was immediately released.