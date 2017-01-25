Preds blow lead in 5-4 OT loss against Sabres

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators blew a 4-2 third period lead falling to Buffalo 5-4 in overtime Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Jake Eichel scored the game winner for the Sabers just over two minutes into overtime. It was his second of the night and his 12th of the season.

Nashville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period when Calle Jarnkrok fed Filip Forsberg for a shorthanded goal. For the red hot Forsberg it was 15th goal of the season.

Cody McLeod, Viktor Arvidsson and James Neal added goals for Nashville as the Preds built a 4-2 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the game, but goalie Juse Saros could not make it stick.

Brian Gionta scored with five minutes left to cut the lead to 4-3 and with the net empty and one minute to play Kyle Okposo tied it up at 4-4 with his 15th of the season.

Saros stopped 32 of 37 shots taking the loss.

The Predators fell to 11-1-2 when Forsberg scores this season and Nashville’s hold on third place in the Central Division is down to one point over St. Louis.