Partially-naked man arrested outside Priest Lake restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested a man who they say was partially-naked in a Priest Lake parking lot and later assaulted an officer Monday.

According to a Metro police arrest warrant, 30-year-old James Seat was in the parking lot of the Cracker Barrel on Percy Priest Drive.

Police say they found Seat in front of the restaurant, screaming and naked from the waist down.

When asked where his pants were, he allegedly yelled at officers. He was also reportedly running around and hitting items in the parking lot.

Officers placed him into custody and Seat allegedly began kicking and trying to head-butt officers.

Seat’s pants were located and put back on him by police, which is when a scuffle ensued.

He reportedly kicked at least one officer in the leg. During the scuffle with officers, a small bag of heroin fell out of the suspect’s pocket, according to an arrest affidavit.

Seat was booked into the Metro jail and charged with assault of an officer, possession of a controlled substance and indecent exposure.

His bond was set at $20,000 and he is due in court on Thursday, Jan. 26.