Metro police believe man killed girlfriend in murder-suicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police believe a 43-year-old man killed his live-in girlfriend in a murder-suicide Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the Ironwood Drive home around 5:30 p.m. after Odell Collins was found dead in a bed with a pistol in his hand. Dy-Keshia Franklin, 34, was also discovered dead at the home.

Police have not yet determined a motive and said the department’s domestic violence division did not have any prior interaction with the couple.

Additional information was not immediately released.