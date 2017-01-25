McDonald’s on West End to give away bottles of Big Mac Sauce

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Do you love Big Macs? Do you like free stuff? If the answer is yes to both questions, Thursday is your day.

McDonald’s is giving away 10,000 bottles of the Big Mac special sauce at restaurants across the country.

One of the stores chosen as part of the sauce giveaway is right here in Nashville at 2700 West End Avenue.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the bottles will be given away for free on a first come, first serve basis. Quantities are limited and may vary by restaurant.

McDonald’s introduced the Big Mac in 1968. It’s creator, Jim Delligatti, died last November at the age of 98.