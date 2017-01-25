Man threatens woman with knife, steals her car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman says her car was stolen by a man who reportedly threatened her with a knife Wednesday morning in southeast Nashville.

The crime occurred at 7:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Harold Drive.

The woman told a responding officer that she was at her brother-in-law’s home to pick up children and take them to school.

As she was parked in the driveway of the home, a man approached her on foot and pulled out a knife.

He reportedly demanded she give up the car and she did.

The suspect took off in the car, which is a red Honda Accord.

No additional information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.