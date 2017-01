MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was injured in a shooting at a Madison apartment complex Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 300 block of Rio Vista Drive around 8 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.