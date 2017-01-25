Man accused of trying to kill 2 Maury County deputies says he didn’t fire gun

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County man accused of trying to kill two sheriff’s deputies remains behind bars.

News 2 spoke with Kenneth Norman, who said he didn’t do it and denies firing at either deputies as alleged in arrest warrants.

Speaking from jail and clutching a Bible, the 34-year-old man said he is not a violent person.

“I’ve never intentionally hurt anyone a day in my life,” he said. “I have never been accused of something so abrupt.”

Norman is charged with two counts of attempted murder for allegedly firing a .22 caliber rifle at Maury County deputies William Stevens and Chris Webster.

When asked whether the gun fired, Norman said, “That, I don’t know.”

Other times during the interview with News 2, he continued to claim he did not fire the weapon, but did admit it was in the bedroom where he was hiding last Saturday while the deputies tried to serve an outstanding warrant.

According to the arrest warrant, deputies made contact with Norman, speaking to him for several minutes through a window without making visual contact.

The incident report stated, “He repeatedly refused to come to the door. While this was going on, he yelled out that he was calling the sheriff’s department. A few minutes later, dispatch confirmed that Norman was on the phone.”

When asked what he thought was going on and that he must have known it was deputies serving a warrant, Norman said, “No, no.”

Norman told News 2 he doesn’t know the men outside his home and that “someone was snooping “ in his windows.

When told it might have been the deputies looking to serve him the warrant, he said, “Maybe. I said, ‘Who is there?’ He says, ‘Chris.’ I said, ‘Chris who?’ He said, ‘I just want to talk to you.’ I said, ‘I don’t know a Chris and you need to leave.’”

According to the incident report, written by Deputy Webster, deputies spoke to Norman well before the shots were fired.

The warrant states, “After some time, Norman eventually opened the front door while leaving the storm door still closed. He knelt down and spoke to me through the storm door window. I pled with Norman to talk to me on the porch about unrelated issues. I had not yet informed him of the arrest warrant. After he refused repeatedly to come out, I grabbed the handle and attempted to jerk it open to execute the arrest. When I did, the door opened but the handle broke.”

The warrant continued, “This caused me to lose my balance for a minute. While I recover, Norman closed and locked the front door before I could get to him. I immediately kicked the door in an attempt to break it open. This did not work. Norman stayed at the front door with his face in the small window at the top. Norman stated he was still the phone with dispatch. He demanded to know my authority and my reason for being there. At that point, I retrieved a copy of the warrant from my shirt and read it to him and held it to the window so he could see it. He still would not open the door.”

Webster also deployed a Taser, which was ineffective, the report said.

“He starts beating the door and kicking the door in and I retreat to the back bedroom. I was hollering, ‘Help! Help! Help!’ as loud as I could,” Norman said.

When Norman barricaded himself in a back bedroom, the deputies deployed pepper spray through a hole in the door where the doorknob had fallen out.

It was at that point, according to the report, that Norman fired multiple shots at the two deputies on the other side of the door.

“I heard what I recall to be no more than four significant bangs,” the report said. “I wasn’t immediately certain it was gunfire I heard because it was a .22 caliber gun. Deputy Stevens pointed out bullet holes in the door, roughly head level. I observed at least two holes. We then held our positions outside the room and did not make entry. I advised dispatch shots fired and 10-40.”

Norman maintains he did not fire the gun blankly into the wall.

“No, I didn’t fire anything and would not intentionally fire anything at anyone – even a sling shot,” he told News 2.

The situation at the Maury County home ended peaceful with the help of the sheriff about 90 minutes later.

Sheriff Bucky Rowland sent a statement to News 2 about the incident that reads in part, “We were within a few inches of a tragedy. My guys could’ve made multiple decisions with their response in this situation and thy made a great one. They relied on their training, tactics and time that resulted in a peaceful arrest. Myself, and the citizens of Maury County, are above blessed to have such wonderful men and women serving this community.”

Norman remains jailed on a $500,000 bond and he is due in court January 31.