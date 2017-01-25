Hundreds of teaching jobs open in Rutherford County for next school year

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rutherford County School officials are planning to hire more than 400 teachers for the 2017-2018 school year.

“We have to replace teachers who leave because of retirement resignation, and the new positions we bring into the district to manage the growth we have in our student population,” explained Paula Barnes, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Student Services.

Positions are available for all grade levels.

“Elementary, middle school, high school, related arts, specialty areas like response to intervention coaches, interventionists in the classroom to work with special needs students, special education, across the gamut,” said Barnes.

Rutherford County teachers can make anywhere between $38,207 and $69,093, depending on certification. Some positions also come with a signing bonus.

“It is a $3,000 bonus for the year, it’s a one-time bonus. We pay $1,500 at the first of the year, and $1,500 the second semester. Definitely secondary math, physics and chemistry. We are also offering a signing bonus for world languages this year,” said Barnes.

Teachers are needed for existing schools, and the new Rocky Fork Middle School, which is scheduled to open in August.

Barnes told News 2 they’re expecting between 600 and 800 students to enroll at the new school.

This year, there are approximately 43,800 students enrolled in Rutherford County Schools.

There were 32,978 students enrolled for the 2005-2006 school year, which means attendance has grown by more than 10,000 students in 10 years.

School officials say classes Kindergarten through third grade have a 20 to 1 student-teacher ratio.

Fourth to sixth grade classes have a student-teacher ratio of 25 to 1. The student to teacher ratio for seventh to 12th grade students is 30 to 1.

School officials told News 2 they are looking for teachers who put students first, and will help them continue to grow from day one, until the last day of the school year.

Candidates can apply at the RCS Teacher Recruitment Fair on Saturday, February 11 at Blackman High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Principals from all 47 schools in Rutherford County will be there.

Applicants can also apply online.