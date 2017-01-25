Graphic Artist – WKRN

Job ID: KRN-000084

Job Description:

WKRN is seeking a creative, motivated, team first motion graphics designer to create visually compelling graphics for daily local news programs, sales projects, promotions, print, web/digital and station events. This motion graphic design position will work closely with the Creative Services Director, Promotion and Production staff to visualize and execute concepts for all station projects. This position also interacts with Newscast Management, Producers and Directors to successfully create designs to help the storytelling process. As part of the WKRN team you will be working together you will be required to maintain and advance the graphic look of the station, you will also manage all graphics and related files.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Design/Animation or equivalent training and/or experience.

Experience: Two to three years related experience preferred. You must have a killer reel, showcasing your versatility and scope of your style, design and creativity. If creating cutting edge graphics is what you live for then we want to hear from you. Attention to detail is a must, ability to quickly develop a creative solution for daily news and promotion projects and you must have a strong ability to take advantage of the tools at your fingertips. Must be proficient in Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator and Cinema 4D. You will need to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines. Having experience with Chyron Lyric, Channelbox, Axis News/Order/Maps or Ross Expression is preferred.

Apply Online: www.nexstar.tv

Link to Resume Reel or Portfolio samples must be included with application.

Job Type: Full-time

WKRN-TV is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing and background investigations. WKRN-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company.