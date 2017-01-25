Graphic Artist – Nashville Design Center

Job ID: KRN-000085

Nexstar Media Group’s Nashville Design Center is looking for a talented Graphic Artist/designer to join a truly unique graphics team. The Nashville Design Center provides graphic support for large scale design projects. This innovative, creative environment is an artistic, collaborative, and instructive community where designers have the opportunity to work in all disciplines of graphics, learn new skills, and grow their talent to higher levels. If you are an exceptional graphic designer we would like to hear from you to be a part of this truly unique graphics operation. You will develop graphics for station rebranding, multi station large impact graphic packages and special projects. Your work will be seen across the country and have an immediate impact to local stations and the communities they serve. Your talents will be put to use designing visually compelling on-air campaigns, high-end animations and other really cool stuff. If you are a design and animation star and have exceptional skills with Cinema 4d, After Effects, and Photoshop, then WE WANT YOU!

This is a Nashville based position so I hope you like country music and the nicest people in the south!

Job Skills: Proficient at Adobe Creative Suite and Cinema 4D, working knowledge of website design and graphic design, excellent communication and organizational skills in order to interact with stations on various product/design/shared system projects and excellent at multi-tasking and has the ability to work under strict timelines

Background and drug screen required. Please apply on line at: www.nexstar.tv

WKRN-TV is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing and background investigations. WKRN-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company.