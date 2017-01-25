Gov. Haslam visits students at Murfreesboro school

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five days out from his biggest speech of the year, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam spent time with students at a Murfreesboro school Wednesday.

Gov. Haslam visited Central Magnet School as part of his Capitol Hill to the Classroom tour around the state.

“Tennessee is the fastest improving state in the country thanks to the hard work of our teachers and students, and we’ve followed up the success we’re seeing in the classroom by making record investments in our schools, including the largest investment ever without a tax increase,” Haslam said.

Haslam observed Dr. Kyle Prince’s Algebra II class Wednesday morning and he also toured the engineering and robotics classrooms at the school.

“We are asking more of our teachers and students, and they are delivering in a big way,” Haslam said.

Haslam also met with Rutherford County Schools Director Don Odom and Central Magnet School Principal Dr. John Ash.