FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are seeking the identity of a woman accused of stealing from local Lowe’s stores.

Authorities say the most recent theft occurred at the Cool Springs store on Jan. 15 at 2 p.m.

The suspect stole a $400 cordless framing nailer, according to police.

Know who she is? Information on this suspect’s identity is worth up to $1,000 with an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.