Executive order on border wall sends chills down spines of Nashville immigrants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When President Donald Trump signed the executive order on immigration, it sent chills up the spines of many immigrants here in Middle Tennessee.

Nashville is a global melting pot of people from all cultures and nationalities.

Some reassuring words for immigrants were posted on a sign at a local law office.

“To all Tennessee immigrants, you belong, stay strong,” said attorney Elliott Ozment, who has been fighting for immigrants’ rights for 19 years.

It comes after Trump signed actions to jumpstart construction of a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

The border wall is estimated to cost $20 billion.

“The question is where we are getting the money because the Congress has not appropriated any money for the wall,” Ozment said.

President Trump also plans to crack down on sanctuary cities, which could lead to mass deportation.

“Nobody, nobody in this country is trying to shield murderers,” Ozment said. “What President Trump is doing with his executive order is really questioning the judgement of local police chiefs. That’s an attack on police chiefs and mayors of local cities.”

Ozment said people in the immigrant community here in Nashville are scared.

“They’re extremely frightened, that include DACA students who were brought here when they were children,” Ozment said. “They didn’t elect to be here.”

He’s wondering if mass deportation is next.

“I certainly hope not, but one of the concerns I have about this administration is he has named Jeff Sessions to be attorney general, and the record of that man is absolutely deplorable for civil rights, human rights, and immigration rights,” Ozment explained. “He’s an unmediated disaster when it comes to immigrants.”

Ozment feels if there is a mass deportation executive order signed in the future; it will devastate the nation’s economy because of the vast amount of immigrant workers.

“People don’t realize the contribution that immigrants whether they are here legally or illegally are contributing to the local economy,” he said.