CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a juvenile described as dangerous in Cheatham County.

The Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office reported 17-year-old Ryan Legon ran away Tuesday from a Maplewood address to avoid being taken to court.

The department described Legon as physically aggressive.

Legon may be in the Valley View or Maplewood area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-2098.