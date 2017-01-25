Chyron Channelbox Miranda Specialist – Nashville Design Center

Job ID: KRN-000086

Nexstar Media Group’s Nashville Design Center is looking for an exceptional talent with Lyric Pro 8.8/ Miranda Vertigo and ChannelBox Prime. The Nashville Design Center provides graphic support for the Nexstar Media Group. If you have advanced experience with and can manage multiple Chyron/ChannelBox/Miranda projects we would like to hear from you. This is far more than just a technical position, you will be a key member of the creative team that is involved in the design process, producing templates, delivering, testing and troubleshooting templates. You will be building templates for multiple station projects, so top notch communication and organizational skills are vitally important. Your work will have an immediate impact for local stations and the communities they serve. If you are a CG wiz, have experience with the systems we currently have deployed thru our company there may be a place for you at the Nashville Design Center. You will have the opportunity to share your knowledge with NDC team members and to train station personnel on Lyric Pro 8.8. You will ensure that all project deadlines are met with the highest degree of quality. The Nashville Design Center works hand in hand with our stations to fulfill their needs and exceed their expectations. If that describes the challenge you are seeking then I want to hear from you!

Minimum of 2-3 years of hands on Chyron Lyric Pro experience version 8.8 build 2047

Advanced skills with Cinema 4d, After Effects, and Photoshop, Illustrator would be helpful.

Prior experience with these are the products are required:

Grass Valley (Miranda) , Hardware: XG1

Software: Vertigo Xstudio, Vertigo Xplay, Vertigo Xplorer

Chyron: Hardware: Mosaic, Channel Box Prime, LEX, Camio MX

Software: Lyric Pro 8.8, Channelbox Prime,

Software: Adobe Photoshop, Adobe After Effects, Adobe Illustrator, Cinema 4D

Some travel may be required. Background and drug screen required.

Please apply on line at: http://www.nexstar.tv

WKRN-TV is a drug-free company and requires pre-employment drug testing and background investigations. WKRN-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees because of race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company.