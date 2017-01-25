Around 100 protest Trump’s immigration reform in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of people protested at Nashville’s city hall Wednesday night after President Donald Trump announced his plans for immigration.

Nearly 100 joined in solidarity and gathered with signs at 1 Public Square to raise awareness.

They blocked an intersection at one point but traffic could flow a short time later.

The rally comes after Trump signed executive actions to jumpstart construction of his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Mexico’s president has since said he rejects that decision.