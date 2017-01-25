Accused East Nashville killers to have separate trials this fall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The couple charged in the brutal murders of another couple in East Nashville is set to have separate trials this fall.

Brandon Griswold and his girlfriend Whitney Gray face criminal homicide charges in the deaths of Preston Claybrooks Jr. and Alexandra Grubbs.

Claybrooks and Grubbs were killed inside an apartment at the Howe Garden Apartments in September 2015.

Evidence showed an “extremely violent” crime took place inside, and the persons responsible attempted to clean up after themselves.

Griswold is accused of murdering Claybrooks with a microphone stand, while Gray is accused of using a hammer to murder Grubbs. At some point, their throats were slit before their bodies were wrapped in blankets and stuffed in a closet.

The couple has since pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and News 2 learned they will be tried separately.

Gray is set for trial on September 25 and Griswold on October 10. Prosecutors will seek a life sentence without parole.

There’s no word at this time on why their cases were severed.

Howe Garden murders View as list View as gallery Open Gallery L to R: Brandon Griswold and Whitney Gray (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Brandon Griswold and Whitney Gray (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Whitney Gray and Brandon Griswold in an Oct. 15, 2015 court hearing (Photo: WKRN) Preston Claybrooks Jr and Alexandra Grubbs (Courtesy: Family friend) Preston Claybrooks Jr and Alexandra Grubbs (Courtesy: Family friend) Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN Photo: WKRN