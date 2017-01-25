3 women highlighted in ‘Warrant Wednesday’ out of Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Montgomery County are highlighting three women in their weekly “Warrant Wednesday.”

Ann Mastele, 30, has 11 warrants on file. She is wanted on six counts of felony forgery and five counts of felony identity theft.

Mastele is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, with red or auburn hair and blue eyes.

Ina Tucker, 52, has one warrant on file. She is wanted for violating the sex offender registry.

Tucker is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blonde or strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Kanieka Gadson, 23, has three warrants on file. She is wanted theft, possession of less than one ½ gram of cocaine, and violation of probation.

Gadson is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize any of the individuals featured on Warrant Wednesday call Criminal Warrants at 931-648-0611 ext. 13200.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931-645-8477 or visit www.P3tips.com/591. Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.