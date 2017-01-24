Smyrna police investigating recent hotel robberies

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna police are investigating a hotel robbery that occurred last Friday and it’s possible connection to other recent crimes in the area.

The latest hotel robbery occurred at the Comfort Inn on Highwood Boulevard.

The hotel was robbed by a suspect armed with a knife, according to Smyrna police.

The suspect fled in a late model Nissan Altima and police say he appears to be the same suspect involved in previous hotel robberies in Smyrna.

Two men are also wanted by police after they were captured on surveillance robbing the Smyrna Hilton Garden Inn earlier this month.

“Smyrna police will be working with other agencies to determine if the suspect in our hotel robberies are related to theirs.” said police spokesman Sgt. Bobby Gibson.

The Smyrna PD requests the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) involved. If you have any information please contact Det. James Scott at 615-267-5014 or Det. Jason Anderson at 615-267-5433.