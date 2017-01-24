School board to decide fate of Hillwood High School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An important decision that will impact where thousands of Metro students will attend high school will be made Tuesday night.

The Metro-Nashville school board is expected to decide the future of Hillwood High School in West Nashville.

There are two main options for the aging school – rebuild it at its current location in the Hillwood neighborhood or relocate to a nearly 300 acre site in Bellevue, which is where most students live. The property is currently owned by Hope Park Church.

The Hope Park site seems to be the more popular option among many parents, but it is also the most expensive.

A large crowd is expected at the public meeting which begins at 5 p.m. at the school board headquarters.