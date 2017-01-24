Police searching for 2 suspects after north Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot in the leg during a reported drug deal in north Nashville.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on 12th Avenue North near Wheless Street.

According to Metro Nashville Police two men were buying drugs from another man when the three got into an argument.

A shot was fired, hitting one of the men in the leg.

Metro Police are looking for the two suspects who got away in a light blue Mercury Grand Marquis. One of the suspects reportedly walks with a limp.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.