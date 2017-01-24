Police say 2 men robbed Dollar General as one served as lookout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are wanted in the robbery of the Hermitage Dollar General store Monday afternoon.
Police said one demanded money from the clerk at the Anderson Road business while showing a pistol and the other served as a lookout. See more photos at the bottom of this story.
The gunman is described as a black man in his mid-20s with a mustache, glasses, and blue Los Angeles Rams sweatshirt with a gold stripe. He also had on two winter hats with flaps covering the sides of his face. The one on top was a New Orleans Saints hat.
The lookout is described as a bald black man who wore a blue Murry State Racers pullover jacket with “RACERS” written across the front of it.
Anyone with information that can help Metro police catch the suspects should call Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
You can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.