Police say 2 men robbed Dollar General as one served as lookout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men are wanted in the robbery of the Hermitage Dollar General store Monday afternoon.

Police said one demanded money from the clerk at the Anderson Road business while showing a pistol and the other served as a lookout. See more photos at the bottom of this story.

The gunman is described as a black man in his mid-20s with a mustache, glasses, and blue Los Angeles Rams sweatshirt with a gold stripe. He also had on two winter hats with flaps covering the sides of his face. The one on top was a New Orleans Saints hat.

The lookout is described as a bald black man who wore a blue Murry State Racers pullover jacket with “RACERS” written across the front of it.

Anyone with information that can help Metro police catch the suspects should call Crimestoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

You can also send an electronic tip by texting the word “CASH” along with the message to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.nashvillecrimestoppers.com.

Hermitage Dollar General robbery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Photo: WKRN) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)