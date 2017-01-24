Money, prescription medicine taken in Walgreens robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are looking for the man that robbed the Walgreens in Bellevue Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened just after 4 a.m. when a man in his 30s walked in and passed a note to the clerk demanding money and prescription medication.

According to Metro Police the man claimed he had a weapon, but the clerk did not see one during the robbery.

The note he passed to the clerk listed the prescription medicine he wanted, police said.

The man left the store and got into a dark gray 4-door car.

The suspect is a described as a white male in his 30s. He was wearing dark pants and a tan work jacket.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.