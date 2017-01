NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said Tuesday night the man accused in robberies across Middle Tennessee was taken into custody.

Robin Phillips, 41, is suspected in robberies across Davidson, Wilson, and Rutherford counties.

Police say he was found at a room at the Executive Inn on Harding Place.

His mug shot is being withheld due to pending lineups. Further details have not been released.