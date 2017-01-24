Men pretend to work for ADT, say truck broke down, beg for money

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Coffee County deputies say two men posing as ADT security employees are walking into restaurants and begging for money.

Witnesses reported seeing them in three restaurants on Highway 41 in Manchester between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.

Officers say they wear shirts with the ADT logo, and ADT lanyards around their necks, but they’ve never heard of an actual ADT employee walking into a restaurant asking patrons for money.

They say the men they’re looking for give the same story each time, too.

“Our truck is broken down, we need some money, we need to get back to our home base; Poor us,” explained Lucky Knott, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer.

Officer Knott says the men always leave in a small black car with a Georgia tag.

The manager at El Molcajete says one of the men walked right into the middle of that restaurant and started begging for money.

“He asked everybody for money and said I don’t have gas, “ said Eric Bera. Bera told News 2 he gave the man some money so he would leave his customers alone.

Some people are catching on to their act.

“There was actually someone that was at the one eatery, was at another eatery the next day and knew then that there was something up,” said Officer Knott.

News 2 found out the men have also been asking people for money in Brentwood. One News 2 employee says he gave one of them $20.

“The guy came in, he asked for everyone’s attention and he said, “I’m not a bum off the street; I work with ADT out of Georgia and he told everyone in the group that he’s trying to get a ride back and he’s trying to get a ride back, and he’s trying to provide some gas money to the guy who offered him a ride back to his home in Georgia,” said Eric Perry.

Brentwood Police said they haven’t received any reports about men posing as ADT employees, asking for money, but officers want you to give them a call if you see them in Brentwood, Manchester, or anywhere else in Middle Tennessee.

News 2 reached out to ADT for a comment, and we’re still waiting to hear back from them.

If you see the two men or their car, please call the Coffee County Communication Center at 931-728-9555.