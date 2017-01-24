Man, woman wanted after Sunglass Hut robbery in Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have released surveillance video of two people stealing glasses from the Sunglass Hut at the outlet mall in Lebanon.

Five people walked in the store the night of the alleged crime on Jan. 12—two different couples and another man.

One man took a pair of sunglasses and hid them under his shirt, but when he tried to leave, employees blocked the door.

While this was happening, police say one of the women was holding a pair of glasses when she turns around, puts them under her shirt, and pretends like she’s putting them back on display. She walked away while the clerks were distracted.

Everyone got away but police were able to identify one of the men who reportedly walked in with the woman. According to the Lebanon Police Department, he isn’t cooperating.

The man and woman’s identities are still wanted. They could be from Shelbyville. Anyone who recognizes them should call Detective Jeremy Johnson at 615-453-4337 or Lt. Scott Massey 615-453-43544.