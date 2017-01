HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hendersonville police have arrested a 26-year-old man fugitive from Delaware.

Saddam Ahmad Awadallah was wanted as a fugitive from justice by the State of Delaware on property crime charges.

He was discovered at an apartment complex in Hendersonville, Tennessee, where police say he was residing with relatives.

He is being held for extradition to Delaware.