Man arrested after stealing truck with woman, dog inside

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is in jail after he stole a car while a woman was in the passenger seat.

The carjacking happened Monday afternoon on Trousdale Drive in south Nashville.

A man and his wife pulled up to a business on Trousdale and the husband ran inside while his wife waited for him in the car.

Moments later, a man got in the car. After a few seconds the woman realized it was not her husband driving the car.

The suspect told her he had to drive her to Chattanooga. The women then opened her door and tried to get their dog out of the backseat. That’s when the suspect pushed her out of the car.

The truck was found hours later in Williamson County, and the suspect was nearby.

The suspect, now identified as Anthony Ward, has been charged with carjacking. His bound is set at $100,000.