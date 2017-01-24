La Vergne, Smyrna residents say trash not being picked up Red River Waste

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Frustrations have spilled over into Rutherford County as families report waiting days or weeks for their trash to be taken.

Many in La Vergne and Smyrna, customers of Red River Waste Solutions, say they wait for a truck that seemingly never comes.

Tuesday was trash day for Joseph Green—a day he wasn’t sure he’d see again.

“Two weeks with no service at all,” he explained. “Oh my god, it was piled up. I had bags out here on the ground.”

Those bags are gone, but plenty of cardboard and frustration remain.

“They didn’t do anything with it. This is the week for that to go,” said Green.

He uses Red River Waste Solutions, as do others across La Vergne and Smyrna, and complaints against the company have been piling up on social media.

Officials with Red River Waste told News 2 the company is growing. Having recently acquired two other businesses, routes are being re-worked, re-scheduled, and they’re asking for patience during these growing pains.

Meanwhile, Green will pile up his cardboard anxiously awaiting another trash day.

“You wanna grow, you gotta get the man power to do it,” he told News 2 of Red River.

For anyone experiencing problems with Red River Waste Solutions, you’re urged to contact them via email at nashville@rrws.com.

News 2 also reported about issues with the company across Nashville earlier this month, but those are separate from the alleged growing pains in Rutherford County. Click here to read about Red River in Nashville.