Gunman wanted after Caesar’s Pizza robbed in Melrose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Melrose Caesar’s Pizza was robbed last week and Metro police are still searching for the gunman.

It happened Jan. 19 at 7:35 p.m. when the suspect went inside the Franklin Pike restaurant.

The gunman is described as a young black man, perhaps a teenager, who wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a gray mask over his face. The employee noticed that he had dreads underneath the hood.

Surveillance video from the business shows that the gunman has tattoos on the back of his left hand.

The gunman appeared startled when he fired a round into the floor as the employee was complying with his robbery demands.

Anyone recognizing the gunman from the video surveillance clips linked below is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

