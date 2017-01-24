Fla. officers ‘crash’ 4-year-old’s police-themed birthday party

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police officers played the part of party crashers on Sunday.

Brody, 4, is a big fan of the men and women and blue.

When officers found out that Brody was having a police-themed birthday party at Countryside Lanes, they stopped by.

Sergeant Tom Rodgers, Officer Justin Murray, Officer Scott Penna and Officer Tomislav Marjanovic brought Brody a special flag they all signed and gave to him as a gift.

Brody and his party guests got to check out the police cars as well. Brody even got to turn the wheel and try out the siren.

Clearwater police said Brody brightened their day as much as they brightened his.