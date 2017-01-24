Dozens gather on West End to walk to protest Trump Administration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of people gathered on West End Tuesday afternoon to protest the Trump Administration.

Around 70 people walked to Sen. Lamar Alexander’s nearby office on West End Avenue.

One protester told News 2 they were out for a couple different reasons, including the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and the Trump Administration.

“We’ve got a lot of unqualified people that have been nominated to be in a presidential cabinet. It’s very scary,” Courtneay Rogers said. “I think it’s really, really important that people understand how many people are affected by what’s happening in Washington D.C. right now.”

Rogers said that Sen. Alexander has responded to emails regarding their concerns.

On Saturday, more than 15,000 people marched across Nashville in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington.