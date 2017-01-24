Authorities seek suspected drug dealer who fled Dickson County traffic stop

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are seeking a suspected drug dealer after they say he was hit with a Taser and nearly ran over an interdiction officer following a traffic stop.

It happened Friday at 9:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 West in Dickson, Tennessee, when Darrin Adams, a supervising agent with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force, pulled over a Nissan Maxima for improper display of license plates.

Authorities say the driver, Ashley Bass, was cooperative but her 31-year-old boyfriend, the father of her three children, Gregory Bates, acted suspiciously.

“The individuals were nervous. He was standoffish,” said Adams.

In video captured by the officer’s dash cam, both Atlanta natives are out of the car and Bates is shown taping the stop on his phone.

It also shows a K9 alerting to what investigators say is the presence of narcotics, but Bates disputed that.

The officers told him to stand by while they searched the car and as they began to open the passenger door, Bates ran to the driver’s side and got in.

That’s when agent Adams shot Bates with a Taser, striking him in the chest.

Bates is heard screaming on the video, but he managed to get the car in gear and drive away, almost running over agent Adams.

“I was about to open the passenger door. He knew I was going to find the drugs. He almost ran me over and forced me into oncoming traffic,” said Adams.

Within seconds, other task force members initiated a pursuit with speeds hovering over 90 miles per hour.

The Atlanta man sped wildly, weaving through traffic and driving on the shoulder of the road multiple times.

At one point in the video, Bates threw what investigators say are bags of cocaine out the window.

Multiple bags actually landed on the police car giving chase.

Drug agents say Bates dumped possibly a pound of powder cocaine, which splashed into the windshield of the police vehicle pursuing him.

It was so much cocaine that the officer had to use his windshield wipers to clear his view.

Eventually Bate’s speed and erratic driving was deemed too dangerous and the chase was called off.

Police followed the pursuit route searching for the dumped cocaine, but wind, rain, traffic, and the miles the chase traveled made retrieving the evidence impossible.

Officers swabbed the front of the police car that was hit by what they believed was cocaine and the vehicle tested positive for the drug.

Bass was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine. She is being held in the Dickson County jail.

There are now multiple felony warrants for Gregory Bates including aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, possession of schedule two cocaine, felony evading reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

Authorities told News 2 the bag of cocaine Bates dumped out the window could be worth more than 30,000.