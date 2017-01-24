Armed robbery suspects in custody following pursuit on I-40 West

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities from Dickson and Humphreys County pursued armed robbery suspects along Interstate 40 West in Dickson County.

A McEwen, Tennessee detective told News 2 shots were fired during the robbery. No one was injured.

The pursuit occurred in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 at the 120 mile-marker.

Authorities in Humphreys County joined in the pursuit as it passed through their jurisdiction.

News 2 has been informed that the suspect vehicle has crashed and caught fire at mile-marker 118.

Two suspects have been taken into custody. Authorities said they do not appear to be injured.

