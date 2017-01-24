2 teenagers arrested in East Nashville shooting, connected to carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were arrested after a local musician was shot during a robbery last Friday night.

Police say the teens, who are cousins, are charged with especially aggravated robbery after Michael Lovell was shot while being robbed of his phone.

Lovell had just parked his car at N. 12th Street and Forrest when the crime took place. He remains in recovery at Vanderbilt’s hospital.

MORE: Musician recovers after being shot in chest outside East Nashville bar

Authorities say the cousins were arrested two days later after a woman was carjacked just blocks from the shooting.

The victim told Metro police she was sitting in her car with her boyfriend at 11th and Boscobel when three young men approached and asked for a cigarette. The boyfriend reportedly got out of the car when another young man jumped in, held a gun to the woman’s head, and demanded she exit the car.

That’s when two other men got inside and they drove away.

According to a press release, an officer on an unrelated call saw a man running who matched one of the suspects’ descriptions just hours later. That man was identified as 19-year-old Duron Coward.

Police say a follow up led them to the 16- and 17-year-olds, and one was arrested on S. Sixth Street and the other on Sylvan. A gun was reportedly recovered as well.

That’s when Metro authorities say they connected all three young men to the carjacking and the two younger teens to Friday night’s shooting.

All three remain under investigation for other crimes in East Nashville. The juveniles won’t be identified by News 2, and Coward’s mug being withheld pending other line-ups.

Coward is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond. The cousins are being held in juvenile detention.