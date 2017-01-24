2 accused of stealing lottery tickets from Murfreesboro Kroger

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two men accused of grabbing taking a container full of lottery tickets from a Murfreesboro Kroger were arrested after they tried to cash in the tickets.

It happened at the Kroger store on South Church Street around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

According to a police report, Anthony Gentry and Juston Richardson grabbed the lottery tickets, valued at just over $1,000, and fled.

Police responded to the area but was unable to immediately find the suspects.

A short time later, police received a phone call from the Tennessee Lottery saying two men were trying to cash in stolen tickets at several Murfreesboro gas stations.

Gentry and Richardson were arrested after a manager at a gas station called police while the pair were in the store.