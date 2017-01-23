Woman pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed graduating Portland teen

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman has pleaded guilty in the crash that killed a teenage boy about to graduate from high school.

Laura Beasley is guilty on charges of vehicular homicide with driver intoxication, two counts of vehicular assault, and driving under the influence.

Her trial was supposed to begin Monday but now that she’s pleaded guilty, the next step is sentencing, which is scheduled for next month.

Beasley drove drunk the night of May 15, 2015 and hit another car head-on on Highway 52 in Portland. She had a 2-year-old child in her car at the time.

Nick Townsend, 17, was injured and died two days later. He was supposed to graduate from Portland High School that same weekend. Townsend’s girlfriend and her mother were also injured in the crash.

When Beasley’s case was bound to a grand jury two months later, a trooper testified she showed little to no emotion that fateful night.

While she awaits sentencing, Townsend’s memory lives on in seven other people after his organs were donated and saved their lives.

Portland teen killed in crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: Sumner County EMA) (Courtesy: Sumner County EMA) (Courtesy: Sumner County EMA) (Courtesy: Sumner County EMA) Nick Townsend (Courtesy: Sumner County Schools) Nick Townsend, left, practicing for graduation the day of the crash on May 15, 2015. Nick Townsend, right (Courtesy: GoFundMe.com) (Courtesy: The Townsend family) (Photo: WKRN) The mother and father of Nick Townsend embrace each other at the intersection where their son was critically injured. The father consented to our use of this picture. (Photo: WKRN) Laura Beasley (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff's Office) (Photo: WKRN)